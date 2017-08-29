Copperas Cove ISD lifts lockdown from two schools

The Copperas Cove ISD said the lockdown has been lifted on Junior High and Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy.

The school district said a strong police presence will remain in the neighborhood area through the remainder of the afternoon.

The schools were under a lockdown because a car was stolen near the high school and that a firearm was taken.

Both schools were put on lockdown out of precaution while authorities searched for the suspect.

