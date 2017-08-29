Copperas Cove ISD lifts lockdown from two schools - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Copperas Cove ISD lifts lockdown from two schools

(Source: Copperas Cove ISD) (Source: Copperas Cove ISD)
COPPERAS COVE, TX (KXXV) -

The Copperas Cove ISD said the lockdown has been lifted on Junior High and Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy.

The school district said a strong police presence will remain in the neighborhood area through the remainder of the afternoon.

The schools were under a lockdown because a car was stolen near the high school and that a firearm was taken. 

Both schools were put on lockdown out of precaution while authorities searched for the suspect. 

