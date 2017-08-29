Sheriff says indescribable loss seen in Houston, people pitching tents on roofs

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody shared an image that captures some of the flooding devastation from Hurricane Harvey.

In the pictures, tents are pitched on top of a home.

The total loss our team is seeing is indescribable. Pitching tents on roofs. pic.twitter.com/ptz9j0zjMN — Sheriff Robert Chody (@SheriffChody) August 28, 2017

Sheriff Chody said the image was taken by someone at the scene who then gave it to deputies volunteering in rescue efforts.

