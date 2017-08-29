Sheriff says indescribable loss seen in Houston, people pitching tents on roofs

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody shared an image that captures some of the flooding devastation from Hurricane Harvey.
In the pictures, tents are pitched on top of a home.
The total loss our team is seeing is indescribable. Pitching tents on roofs. pic.twitter.com/ptz9j0zjMN— Sheriff Robert Chody (@SheriffChody) August 28, 2017
Sheriff Chody said the image was taken by someone at the scene who then gave it to deputies volunteering in rescue efforts.
The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
A Houston police officer drowned in flood waters over the weekend, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.
