Sheriff says indescribable loss seen in Houston, people pitching - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Sheriff says indescribable loss seen in Houston, people pitching tents on roofs

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
HOUSTON, TX (KXXV) -

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody shared an image that captures some of the flooding devastation from Hurricane Harvey. 

In the pictures, tents are pitched on top of a home.

Sheriff Chody said the image was taken by someone at the scene who then gave it to deputies volunteering in rescue efforts. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly