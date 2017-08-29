Free food offered to first responders during Hurricane Harvey

According to KTRK the ABC affiliate in Houston, some local eateries are feeding first responders for free.
Killen's Barbecue is serving free plates of BBQ for first responders.
At the Union Kitchen in Bellaire, all first responders eat free Tuesday.
Many other local Houston restaurants are also providing free food for first responders.
The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
