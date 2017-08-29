Free food offered to first responders during Hurricane Harvey - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Free food offered to first responders during Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON, TX (KXXV) -

According to KTRK the ABC affiliate in Houston, some local eateries are feeding first responders for free.

Killen's Barbecue is serving free plates of BBQ for first responders.

At the Union Kitchen in Bellaire, all first responders eat free Tuesday.

Many other local Houston restaurants are also providing free food for first responders. 

