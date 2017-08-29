Couple robbed at gunpoint while moving out of home

A husband and wife were robbed at gunpoint while moving out of their home in Waco on Tuesday morning.

At around 7 a.m., Waco police responded to a call of an aggravated robbery in the 2100 block of Parrott Avenue.

While the couple was loading a trailer, the husband was followed into his home by a male suspect.

Police said the suspect threatened the victim with a handgun and demanded money. The suspect went towards the back of the home and the husband yelled for his wife to flee the home. She was unable to escape and the suspect robbed her at gunpoint.

The suspect fled the home and was seen running Eastbound.

Waco police are still investigating.

