Baylor to provide free tickets to home opener to evacuees

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Baylor Football will provide free tickets and a meal for families affected by Hurricane Harvey for the university's home opener on Saturday.

Those interested can submit an online form requesting up to eight tickets.

The home opener is at 6 p.m. on Saturday at McLane Stadium. The stadium will also host Sam Houston State and Richmond at 6 p.m. on Friday. Admission is free for everyone for this game. 

