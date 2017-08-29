Houston police officer drowns in Harvey floodwaters - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Houston police officer drowns in Harvey floodwaters

(Source: Viewer Photo) (Source: Viewer Photo)
HOUSTON, TX (KXXV) -

A Houston police officer drowned in flood waters over the weekend, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.

Department officials told the Chronicle the officer was in his patrol car driving to work Sunday morning when he got trapped in his patrol car in high water at I-45 and the Hardy Toll Road.

Search and rescue crews were working to recover the officer’s body Tuesday morning, according to the report.

