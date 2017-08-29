Hewitt Police Department collecting donations for those affected - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Hewitt Police Department collecting donations for those affected by Harvey

By Holly Stouffer, Reporter
(Source: Hewitt Police Department)
HEWITT, TX (KXXV) -

The Hewitt Police Department is collecting donations for those affected by Harvey.

Donations can be dropped off at the Hewitt Public Safety Facility at 100 Patriot Court in Hewitt.

Donations will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Aug. 29. The building is open 24 hours a day. 

Items being accepted include:

  • Diapers (all stages and sizes)
  • Toddler Pull-Ups
  • Formula
  • Underwear (children-adult)
  • Basic T-shirts (new, nothing used or worn)(children-adult)
  • Pants (new, nothing used or worn)(children-adult)
  • Baby wipes
  • Wet Wipes
  • Feminine products
  • Canned food(non-perishable)
  • Ramen noodles
  • Macaroni and cheese
  • Blankets
  • Toothpaste
  • Toothbrushes
  • Bars of soap
  • Shampoo

