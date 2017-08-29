Hewitt Police Department collecting donations for those affected by Harvey

The Hewitt Police Department is collecting donations for those affected by Harvey.

Donations can be dropped off at the Hewitt Public Safety Facility at 100 Patriot Court in Hewitt.

Donations will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Aug. 29. The building is open 24 hours a day.

Items being accepted include:

Diapers (all stages and sizes)

Toddler Pull-Ups

Formula

Underwear (children-adult)

Basic T-shirts (new, nothing used or worn)(children-adult)

Pants (new, nothing used or worn)(children-adult)

Baby wipes

Wet Wipes

Feminine products

Canned food(non-perishable)

Ramen noodles

Macaroni and cheese

Blankets

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Bars of soap

Shampoo

