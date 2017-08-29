Police investigating after man found dead on driveway

The Harker Heights police said they are investigating a murder.

On Aug. 28 at around 11:20 p.m. police received a call of an individual shot and lying in the private driveway between two business in the 100 block of Central Texas Expressway.

Officers arrived at 11:23 p.m. and found a dead man who received a fatal gunshot wound.

The identity of the man has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

