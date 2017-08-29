San Saba ISD to send items to aid in hurricane relief

The San Saba ISD said they would be sending a bus to south Texas to take items to aid amid the hurricane relief.

People can help by donating the following items:

High protein canned meals with pop-top cans (ravioli, soups, spaghetti)

Paper goods and products (paper towels/ plates/ cups/ napkins/ plastic utensils/ trash bags/ gallon zip lock bags)

Single serving meals that do not require refrigeration or cooking/meals ready to eat.

Single serving snacks (raising/ granola bars/ protein bars/ crackers/ penut butter)

Cleaning supplies (mops/n brooms/diseinfectant wipes/ sponges/ rubber gloves/ long handled squeegeees/ large outdoor trash bags/febreeze/masks/laundry detergent/ lysol/ bleach)

First aid supplies and medication (band aids/ ointments/ allergy medication)

Drinks (bottle water/powder drink flavoring)

Toiletries ( deodorants/toothpaste/tooth brushes/ femine products/facila cleanser/body wash/shampoo/conditions/ hand sanitizer/ toilet paper/ finger nail clippers)

Pet supplies( leaches/ dog and cat food/ meaty treats/ pet toys/ cat litter)

Outdoor items (mosquito spray/ rubber boots/ work gloves/ saftey glasses/ tarps/rain ponchos/shovels/push brooms)

Misc ( diapers/ baby wipes/ towels/ plastic tubs with lids/ new men's underwear/ box fans/ matresses/ laundry baskets/ packing and outdoor mounting tape/ markers)

Monetary (gift card to HEB/ Walmart/ Home Depot or similiar stores)

