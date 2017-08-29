AT&T will not charge overages for counties affected by Harvey

AT&T said the company will not be charging data overages for certain counties affected by the hurricane.

Any data overages from Aug. 26 - Sep. 1 will not be charged for customers with billing zip codes in the following counties: Aransas, Austin, Bee, Calhoun, Chambers, Colorado, Brazoria, DeWitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzales, Harris, Jackson, Jefferson, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kleberg, Lavaca, Liberty, Live Oak, Matagorda, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio, Victoria, Wailer, Wharton and Wilson.

AT&T says they will add more locations if needed.

