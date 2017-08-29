Chip and Joanna Gaines to donate proceeds for Harvey victims

Chip and Joanna Gaines plan to donate proceeds to the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in South Texas.

The 'Fixer Upper' couple said they will donate 100 percent of their earnings from the “Texas Forever” shirts from Aug. 28 through the end of September.

“This undertaking is not too big for us if we are all in. Let’s help restore these towns together,” the Gaines said.

If you would like to buy this shirt in support of victims of Harvey click here.

