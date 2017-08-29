Waco shooting sends one person to the hospital

One person is in the hospital after a shooting in North Waco on Monday night.

Waco police records told News Channel 25 that police responded to a call just before 8:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Dawson Street and Kings Highway in North Waco. Records says one person was taken to an area hospital.

We'll continue to update this story as we get more information.

