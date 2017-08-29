Waco police investigate shooting that sends one to hospital

Waco police are investigating a shooting in East Waco in the area of Dawson Street and Kings Highway Monday night.

At 8:30 p.m., Police responded to the shooting and discovered at lease on a vehicle had bullet holes. They found multiple handgun and shotgun shells and casings. They determined at least one home was hit by the gunfire.

Officers said they found a large amount of blood at the scene but did not see a victim. They later learned the victim, 36-year-old Joseph Dawson, was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest by a private vehicle. His wounds were not life threatening.

Police said Dawson was interviewed but did not give many details on the incident.

No arrests have been made and Waco police are continuing to investigate.

