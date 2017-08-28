Shower and laundry unit deployed to special needs evacuees

Hundreds of special needs children and adults are being helped by the volunteers of Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief.

The organization said that nearly 500 people were evacuated to the Latham Springs Baptist Camp located in Aquilla.

The Lake Athens Baptist Church deployed a laundry and shower unit to help evacuees with their laundry needs.

"The Baptist camp does have shower facilities but were unprepared to be able to assist with the laundry," said Mike Jansen, SBTC Disaster Relief task force director for laundry/shower service in a press release “This trailer has both shower facilities and four washers and dryers in it.”

