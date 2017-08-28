First responders and residents head to Houston with boats to help flood victims

On Monday, several people, including off duty police officers who have boats were making their way to Houston to help bring food, gas or help rescue efforts.

Cedar Hill Police Officer Daniel McBride who stopped in Madisonville to fill up his truck serving is in his nature.

"I'm just trying to help out any way that I can. Either helping people give them water, give them fuel. Just doing whatever I can," McBride said.

Trampas Stanley who is part of the Bowfishing Association of America was one of the members of the group who took 25 boats to the city impacted by Harvey.

"We have guys coming from Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri and I mean everybody just wants to help, the best we can," Stanley said.

Houston Fire Captain Mike Dickey who was trying to go on duty after the hurricane hit the city he works in.

"[My biggest concern] is being able to get to work right now, not being part of the problem," Dickey said.

For McBride, it was also important to be part of the solution.

"I just thought I needed to do something. I've seen families and especially kids stranded. They need help. I have the equipment to help so that's why I'm trying to do," McBride said.

Two employees from the Madison County in the Sheriff's Office and Dallas Police officers headed to Houston to help with rescues.

All of those heading south were filling up cans of gasoline and their vehicles because they feared there would not be enough once they arrive to Houston.

