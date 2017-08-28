Season-opening football game for Sam Houston State and Richmond moved to McLane Stadium

The opening game for Sam Houston State University and Richmond is being moved to McLane Stadium due to Hurricane Harvey flooding.

The game is being provided rent-free and admission is free for all fans. The game starts at 6 p.m. Friday.

“We are honored Sam Houston State and Richmond will play in McLane Stadium,” Baylor Vice President and Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades said in a press release. “This is a small gesture to hopefully provide some relief in an incredibly difficult time and to assist two of the nation’s premier FCS programs. We will do everything possible to provide the student-athletes, coaches and their fans a first-class experience.”

The game was originally scheduled to be in Huntsville on Sunday, Aug. 27.

