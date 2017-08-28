U.S. Postal Service suspending mail service in south Texas due to Hurricane Harvey

The United States Postal Service said mail is being suspended due to Hurricane Harvey in south Texas.

All Priority Mail Express service to the following 3-Digit ZIP Codes: 770, 772, 773, 774, 775, 776 and 778 is suspended until Wednesday, August 30, 2017, at 5:00 pm.

All Post Offices/Stations/Branches/Finance Units within the 3-Digit ZIP Codes of 770, 772, 773, 774, 775, 776 and 778 will suspend Retail Operations, Delivery Operations, BME Operations and Drop Shipments on Monday, August 28, 2017, until further notice.

Until Further Notice, due to Hurricane Harvey, retail operations, delivery operations, BME operations and drop shipments have all been suspended at the following offices:

Bay City TX 77414, 1309 Baywood Dr, Bay City TX 77414-9998

Blessing TX 77419, 800 FM 616 W, Blessing TX 77419-0015

Cedar Lane TX 77415, 13412 FM 457, Cedar Lane, TX 77415-0177

Collegeport TX 77428, 15235 FM 1095, Collegeport TX 77428-0015

Elmaton TX 77440, 10430 Highway 35, Elmaton TX 77440-0077

High Island TX 77623, 2008 S 5th St, High Island TX 77623-0135

Iola TX 77861, 23329 FM 39, Iola TX 77861-5367

Markham TX 77456, 610 Broadway St, Markham TX 77456-9800

Matagorda TX 77457, 750 Market St, Matagorda TX 77457-0062

Midfield TX 77458, 275 Junetta Ave, Midfield TX 77458-9801

Palacios TX 77465, 700 Henderson St, Palacios, TX 77465-9998

Port Bolivar TX 77650, 2500 Broadway Ave, Port Bolivar TX 77650-0736

Port Bolivar TX 77650, Crystal Beach, 2200 Highway 87, Port Bolivar TX 77650-0717

Sabine Pass TX 77655, 5424 Tremont St, Sabine Pass TX 77655-0310

Van Vleck TX 77482, 8901 State Highway 35 N, Van Vleck TX 77482-9899

Wadsworth TX 77483, 13622 Highway 60 S, Wadsworth TX 77483-9800

West Columbia TX 77486, 350 W Brazos Ave, West Columbia TX 77486-9998

Mail service for Corpus Cristi has also been suspended in certain areas.

Until further notice, due to Hurricane Harvey, retail operations, delivery operations, BME operations and drop shipments have been suspended at the following offices:

Downtown Corpus Christi, 802 N. Tancahua St., 78401

Six Points, 902 Ayers St., 78404

Roy Miller, 1340 S. Port Ave., 78405.

Stonewall Station, 10515 Stonewall Blvd., 78410.

Lamar Park, 4801 Everhart Rd., 78411.

Gulfway, 1345 Crescent Dr., 78412.

Southside, 6742 Weber Rd., 78413.

Portairs, 4213 S. Port Ave., 78415.

Flour Bluff, 10139 Security Dr., 78418.

Corpus Christi, 809 Nueces Bay Blvd., 78469.

