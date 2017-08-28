U.S. Postal Service restores mail service in south Texas

The United States Postal Service said mail service has been restored in areas of south Texas.

All Priority Mail Express service to the following 3-Digit ZIP Codes: 770, 772, 773, 774, 775, 776, 777 and 778 will be restored on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The postal service said the suspension of live animal services is still suspended at the listed area codes.

To check if your area is affected, click here.

