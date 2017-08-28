Houston Police Department horses take refuge from flooding at Texas A&M

Horses with the Houston Police Department are seeking refuge from flooding in Central Texas.

The horses are staying with the Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets and Parsons Mounted Cavalry in College Station until it is safe to return back to Houston.

Until they are able to return home, the @houstonpolice horses are being cared for by @AggieCorps & Parsons Mounted Cavalry in Aggieland! pic.twitter.com/7E2Emzedu1 — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) August 28, 2017

Thank you @TAMU for keeping our four-legged partners safe! https://t.co/0FvFTOgnAl — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 28, 2017

