Houston Police Department horses take refuge from flooding at Texas A&M

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
BRYAN, TX (KXXV) -

Horses with the Houston Police Department are seeking refuge from flooding in Central Texas. 

The horses are staying with the Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets and Parsons Mounted Cavalry in College Station until it is safe to return back to Houston. 

