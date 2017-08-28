Texas A&M University scrambles personnel to help in wake of Hurricane Harvey

Members of various teams throughout the vast Texas A&M University System were deployed to aid in disaster relief and to help ensure the safety of people, pets and livestock.

Members of the Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas Task Force 1, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and the Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team are all among the personnel to head to south Texas.

Texas Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue, which is sponsored by the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, will be moving two 70-person teams from the Corpus Christi area into the Brazos River/Fort Bend County area to assist with evacuations.

The Texas A&M University System also has offered to help the U.S. Air Force. With airports in Houston full or flooded, the Air Force has indicated that it would like to set up at the System-owned Easterwood Airport in College Station.

