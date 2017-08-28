Cowboys-Texans Thursday preseason game moved to Arlington

The NFL preseason game between Houston and Dallas scheduled for Thursday in Houston has been moved to Dallas' AT&T Stadium because of the flooding in Houston brought on by Hurricane Harvey. (Source: AP/LM Otero)

The Dallas Cowboys said that because of safety concerns at Houston's NRG Stadium related to Hurricane Harvey, Thursday’s Cowboys-Texans preseason game has been moved to AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Kick-off on Thursday will remain at 7 p.m.CT.

The NFL and the Houston Texans will continue to closely monitor the situation in Houston and adjust the team’s plans as necessary.

