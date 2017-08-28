Cowboys-Texans game moved to Arlington

The Dallas Cowboys said that due to safety concerns related to Hurricane Harvey, Thursday’s Dallas Cowboys-Houston Texans been moved to AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

They said that kick-off on Thursday will remain at 7 p.m.

The NFL and the Houston Texans will continue to closely monitor the situation in Houston and adjust the team’s plans as necessary.

