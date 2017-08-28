Fort Hood designated as a FEMA Incident Support Base

On Monday, Fort Hood was designated a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Incident Support Base in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Officials on Fort Hood are in the planning phase of several recent FEMA requests and details will be released once the requests are finalized.

The 106th Rescue Wing from the New York Air National Guard staged C-130 and three Pave Hawk HH-60 helicopters on Fort Hood and they assisted in search and rescue missions in Houston as part of Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

