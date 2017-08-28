Bass Pro shops provides 80 boats to assist in Texas rescue in wake of Hurricane Harvey

The Bass Pro shops said they are working with local, state, and federal agencies including police, fire to provide 80 tracker boats to government agencies and rescues organizations in Houston.

Bass Pro Shops is also supporting disaster response organizations by donating truckloads of relief supplies totaling $40,000.

Bass Pro Shops has seven retail locations and seven boating center locations in Texas, including three in the greater Houston area.

The company is supporting impacted associates through its Bass Pro Cares Fund, which provides support for critical living expenses in times of devastating need.

