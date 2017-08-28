Recreation center in need of donations after taking in evacuees

A Temple recreation center is in need of donations after taking in over 100 evacuees due to flooding.

The Wilson Park and Recreation Center, located at 2205 Curtis Elliot Drive, took in 100 elderly people and 50 children.

They are asking for water bottles, food, Depends undergarments, blankets, wipes, clothing, soap, shampoo, towels, toothbrushes, tooth paste and other necessities.

To donate, please take items to Vista Community Church located at 7051 Stonehollow Drive in Temple.

