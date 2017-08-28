United Way of Central calling on community in support of Hurricane Harvey evacuees

The United Way of Central Texas has established a hurricane/disaster relief fund to help with the recovery needs of victims.

All monies raised by United Way's hurricane/disaster relief fund will be used to help with both immediate, basic needs and long term recovery services such as management and minor home repair.

United Way invests in first response efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross and Salvation Army.

United Way also operates 211 Texas/United Way Helpline which is the community's key information source before, during and after a storm.

United Way's 211 is the one call for those impacted that don't know where to call.

To give to the United Way Hurricane Relief or local disaster relief click here:

