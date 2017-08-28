Vista Community Church no longer accepting donations for hurrica - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Vista Community Church no longer accepting donations for hurricane victims

By Hunter Davis, Reporter
TEXAS (KXXV) -

Vista Community Church, located at 7051 Stonehollow in Temple, has stopped taking donations for Hurricane Harvey evacuees.

Hundreds of people from Brazoria County came in overnight to the Bell County area and were placed in shelters. 

VCC stopped accepting donations on Wednesday, stating they were shifting their focus to getting donations to those who need them. 

