Vista Community Church accepting donations for hurricane victims

Vista Community Church is currently taking donations for Hurricane Harvey evacuees.

Hundreds of people from Brazoria County came in overnight to the Bell County area and were placed in shelters for as long as they need.

VCC has been up and accepting donations for a number of hours and they will continue doing so until 8 p.m. tonight.

If you are wanting to give a donation, you can visit their website.

If you cannot make it out to donate on Monday, the church will begin again Tuesday at 7 a.m.

