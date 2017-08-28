Woman dies after tree falls on trailer near Houston due to heavy - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Woman dies after tree falls on trailer near Houston due to heavy rain

(Source: The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office) (Source: The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
SOUTH TEXAS (KXXV) -

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said that a woman was killed after a tree fell on her trailer home in Porter, near Houston. 

The sheriff's office said the 60-year-old woman was asleep when the tree fell on her trailer. 

