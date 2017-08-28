Woman dies after tree falls on trailer near Houston due to heavy rain

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said that a woman was killed after a tree fell on her trailer home in Porter, near Houston.

The sheriff's office said the 60-year-old woman was asleep when the tree fell on her trailer.

@MCTXSheriff can confirm the death of a 60 year old female in East Montgomery County when a tree fell on her while she slept. pic.twitter.com/LHbLwfCa2l — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) August 28, 2017

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.