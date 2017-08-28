Harker Heights businesses accept donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

Harker Heights businesses are accepting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims.

The Union State Bank located on 345 E. FM 2410 is accepting donations Monday - Thursday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday.

The Texas Tumblers is accepting donations Monday - Friday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. and is located at 325 Indian Trail.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.