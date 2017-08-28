Harker Heights businesses accept donations for Hurricane Harvey - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Harker Heights businesses accept donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

(Source: Viewer) (Source: Viewer)
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX (KXXV) -

Harker Heights businesses are accepting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims. 

The Union State Bank located on 345 E. FM 2410 is accepting donations Monday - Thursday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday. 

The Texas Tumblers is accepting donations Monday - Friday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. and is located at 325 Indian Trail. 

