Wells Fargo donates $1 million to support victims of Harvey

Wells Fargo bank said they will donate $1 million to support victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Wells Fargo is donating $500,000 to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund, and an additional $500,000 to local nonprofits focused on recovery and relief efforts in Texas in the coming days and weeks.

Wells Fargo customers across the country may donate to the American Red Cross’ hurricane relief efforts at Wells Fargo ATMs nationwide, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Customers will not be charged a fee for using this service, and 100 percent of the donations will be sent to the American Red Cross.

Wells Fargo is waiving ATM fees for our customers in the affected areas, as well as reversing other fees – such as late fees – for all of our consumer products, including credit cards and checking accounts.

Wells Fargo’s mobile response unit also will enter the affected areas once the situation there is stabilized, so we may begin to help customers receive and process insurance checks, as they begin to rebuild.

Wells Fargo customers and clients affected by the severe weather and flooding in Texas may discuss their financial needs with Wells Fargo by calling 1-800-TO-WELLS (1-800-869-3557), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Likewise, Wells Fargo Home Lending customers can call 1-888-818-9147, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST, to discuss potential payment and disaster assistance options.

