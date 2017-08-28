Helpful links and information for victims of Harvey floods - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Helpful links and information for victims of Harvey floods

If you are looking for ways to help those affected by the floods of Harvey, here is a list of links and contact information: 

LIFE SAFETY: 

  • To find friends and family, or to register yourself safe: safeandwell.communityos.org/cms/
  • Anyone needed help that is not life threatening: Call 211
  • To find a shelter: redcross.org/shelter or call 1-800-RED-CROSS
  • To report a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-866-908-9570
  • To talk to a professional who can help with emotional distress from the storm, call the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or text "TalkWithUs" to 66746

