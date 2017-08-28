Bremond Volunteer Fire Department collecting donations for Harvey victims

The Bremond Volunteer Fire Department said they will be collecting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims.

Donations will be delivered to people in the Houston and surrounding areas.

They are asking the public to use the glass double doors of the BVFD stations as a drop off point.

Monetary donations can be delivered to fire department personnel or to our donation boot located at Janet's.

They are asking for the following items:

Bottled water

Diapers

Formula

Toiletries

Batteries

gently used clothing

Monetary donations will be used to buy items listed above

