Rainfall shuts down roads in Madison County

Rain from Tropical Storm Harvey is overflowing some creeks in Madison County leading to road closures.

Hwy 75 South and FM 247 are some of the roads closed due to water over them.

The frontage roads of Interstate 45 are covered by 10 to 12 inches of water.

Sheriff Travis Neely said the main concern is that the water will go over I-45 and force officials to shut down the interstate, which goes to Houston.

