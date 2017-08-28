Houston Texans give $1M for relief after Hurricane Harvey

The Houston Texans, as well as the team's owner Bob McNair, will donate $1 million to the United Way of Greater Houston's flood relief fund amid the catastrophic floods from Hurricane Harvey.

The Cowboys Executive Vice President Charlotte Jones Anderson said the NFL Foundation plans to match the team's $1 million donation. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is also matching the donation to American Red Cross relief efforts in the area.

"These dollars will be put to go use in the relief and recovery efforts," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said. "We also hope our actions will encourage others to do whatever they can to help their neighbors in need right now."

The Texans are currently practicing in Frisco, Texas at the Cowboys' practice facility.

