Six-vehicle crash on I-35 cleared

A six-vehicle crash on Southbound I-35 in Bell County is now cleared.

The crash happened near mile marker 308, just north of Troy and backup is more than four miles, into Bruceville-Eddy.

TxDOT says both Southbound lanes are closed, but traffic is getting by slowly on a shoulder in the area. Access roads in this area are still open.

Alternative routes are advised if you are driving through this area.

TxDOT does not have an estimated time for when the area will be cleared.

