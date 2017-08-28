Animal rescue asks for help after kennel floods

Tall Tails Animal Rescue in Hankamer, TX were looking for boats and crates to rescue their animals after severe flooding. They said they have received an overwhelming response from the community.

They said in a Facebook post that the dam north of the area was opened and they got a foot of water overnight, but they will not leave unless the animals also go with them.

The shelter is looking for about 20 more large crates and temporary places for the animals to live.

They added they also need help getting the dogs and cats out by boat.

If you can help, the address is:

413 Speights Loop Road

Hankamer, TX 77560

