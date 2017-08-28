Virtual volunteer reception center launched for Harris County - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Virtual volunteer reception center launched for Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

Volunteer Houston launched a virtual Volunteer Reception Center to help non-profit agencies and organizations with flood relief efforts in Harris County. 

If you are interested in getting involved you can visit the website

The website offers a variety of ways people can help the Houston area virtually. 

Those looking to help are asked not to deploy until officials have said it is safe to do so. 

