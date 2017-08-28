Tolls waived in Harris County to help evacuees flee - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Tolls waived in Harris County to help evacuees flee

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Harris County Toll Road Authority said they are all tolls are being waived due to the extensive flooding in the area.

The tolls will be waived until further notice.

