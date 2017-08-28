The United Way of Waco-McLennan County encourage to donate through Houston United Way Relief Fund

The United Wau of Waco-McLennan County is encouraging the public to donate through the Houston United Way of Relief Fund.

To donate click here.

In addition to Houston, many other Texas communities have been deeply affected by Hurricane Harvey and United Ways in these communities are on the ground coordinating relief and recovery efforts.

For a community listing and donation information to support these United Ways, please visit the United Ways of Texas website at https://www.uwtexas.org/hurricane-harvey.

Houston United Way has also communicated that disaster volunteers are needed through the following organizations:

American Red Cross is seeking volunteers. Volunteer positions include warehousing, shelter management, supply distribution and administrative support. Those interested in volunteering can register at redcross.org/volunteer .

Volunteer Houston is connecting individuals with disaster volunteer opportunities. To learn more, visit www.volunteerhouston.org .

To support the United Way communities through local McLennan County agencies, visit:

American Red Cross at www.redcross.org/

Salvation Army www.salvationarmytexas.org/waco/

