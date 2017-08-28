Temple Salvation Army to call volunteers in preparation for evacuees

The Salvation Army of Temple TX said they will be calling volunteers to prepare to receive the evacuees coming from Hurricane Harvey.

They said they will be calling all the people who signed up to volunteer tomorrow morning, Aug. 29 and filling shifts as the first meal time will be tomorrow evening.

If you are unable to volunteer but would still like help, monetary donations can be made at helpsalvationarmy.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY or mail your check at P.O Box 1884 Temple, TX 76503.

