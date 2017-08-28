Photo shows deputy exhausted after long night of water rescues

The Harris County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a Harris County Sheriff's Deputy exhausted after working more than 12 hours doing high water rescues.

"This photo represents so many first responders. Their non-stop dedication to Texans is unbelievable. Continue to keep the victims in Harvey's path in your prayers. Are deputies, dispatch, detentions, and support staff, too," the sheriff's office said on their Facebook page.

They said that their detention staff is also tasked with keeping nearly 10,000 inmates safe and out of harm's way.

They also said that if you are awaiting rescue in Harris County, to display a towel or sheet from a door or window so they can spot you.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.