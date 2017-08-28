Coast Guard pulls people from rooftops in Houston in Hurricane Harvey aftermath

The Coast Guard said they have pulled several people from rooftops in Hurricane Harvey's aftermath on Sunday.

The COast Guard said they are working closely with all local state emergency operations.

"The Coast Guard will continue to provide search and rescue capabilities and assess the damage done by Hurricane Harvey," said Capt. Tony Hahn, commander, Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi. "In the midst of this catastrophic event, the teamwork between all federal, state, and local agencies has been amazing and the resilience and spirit of the Coastal Bend is inspirational."

