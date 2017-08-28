CTX restaurants to collect supplies for hurricane victims - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

CTX restaurants to collect supplies for hurricane victims

(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Several local Central Texas business will be collecting supplies for Hurricane Harvey victims.

Wacos' Bubba's 33 has partnered with Waco River Safari to collect and deliver supplies to the victims of Hurricane Harvey. 

The public is encouraged to drop off of the following items at either location this week. 

Bubbas's 33 and Waco Safari will donate all items to relief stations in Houston, Rockport, and Corpus Christi. 

Items you can donate include:

  • Bottled water/sports drinks
  • Baby supplies
  • Blankets
  • Non-perishable food items
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Pillows
  • Towels
  • Personal hygiene products 
  • Trash bags

The donation will take place from Aug.28- Sept. 1.

Bubba's 33 is located at 2601 S. Jack Kultgen Expressway 76706 and Waco River Safari is located at Baylor Basin by McLane Stadium 76704.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly