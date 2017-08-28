CTX restaurants to collect supplies for hurricane victims

Several local Central Texas business will be collecting supplies for Hurricane Harvey victims.

Wacos' Bubba's 33 has partnered with Waco River Safari to collect and deliver supplies to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The public is encouraged to drop off of the following items at either location this week.

Bubbas's 33 and Waco Safari will donate all items to relief stations in Houston, Rockport, and Corpus Christi.

Items you can donate include:

Bottled water/sports drinks

Baby supplies

Blankets

Non-perishable food items

Cleaning supplies

Pillows

Towels

Personal hygiene products

Trash bags

The donation will take place from Aug.28- Sept. 1.

Bubba's 33 is located at 2601 S. Jack Kultgen Expressway 76706 and Waco River Safari is located at Baylor Basin by McLane Stadium 76704.

