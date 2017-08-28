Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team helps South Texas with animal relief efforts

Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team is working in South Texas to help with relief efforts during the Hurricane Harvey aftermath.

The VET team is a veterinary medical disaster response team that travels to lend a helping hand in times of emergency.

The team went to Victoria and was hosted by Clegg Industries during their stay.

They are now focusing efforts in Fort Bend County in support of FEMA.

If you are in need of animal assistance click here.

If you would like to learn more about donating towards VET click here.

