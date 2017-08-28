Mexico to provide help during Hurricane Harvey aftermath - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Mexico to provide help during Hurricane Harvey aftermath

The Secretary of Foreign Affairs in Mexico said the country will provide help to Texas amid Hurricane Harvey on Sunday night.

Luis Videgaray Caso said Mexico has full solidarity with the people of Texas. 

