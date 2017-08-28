Mexico to provide help during Hurricane Harvey aftermath

The Secretary of Foreign Affairs in Mexico said the country will provide help to Texas amid Hurricane Harvey on Sunday night.

Luis Videgaray Caso said Mexico has full solidarity with the people of Texas.

I just spoke to Gov. @GregAbbott_TX. We will provide all the help we can. Our full solidarity with the people of Texas. #HurricaneHarvey — Luis Videgaray Caso (@LVidegaray) August 28, 2017

