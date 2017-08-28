West ISD on delay due to power outage

West ISD is delaying school by two hours due to widespread power outages in the area on Aug. 28.

There is a significant power outage in West on Monday morning affecting about 2,000 people.

The school district is communicating through its Facebook page due to the district's website also being down.

West Elementary will begin school at 9:45 a.m. and the secondary campuses will start at 10 a.m.

All bus routes will also be delayed by two hours.

