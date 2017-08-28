Waco food truck company to donate sales for Harvey recovery

Club Sandwich, a food truck in Waco, said it will be donating 50 percent of this week's sales to The American Red Cross to help with recovery in Houston after Hurricane Harvey.

"Thinking about our hometown of Houston and the other Tx cities hit hard over the weekend," Club Sandwich said on Facebook about the donation.

You can find more information about the Club Sandwich food truck on their Facebook and Twitter.

For more information on how you can help those affected by the storms this weekend click here.

