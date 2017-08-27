Jarrell ISD accepting donations for flood victims

The Jarrell Independent School District said they are working with an individual who is taking an 18-wheeler to the Rockport area.

They said if you would like to donate, you can drop off donations at the First Methodist Church in Jarrell. The truck will arrive around noon on Tuesday to pick up all donations.

Items needed are canned and other non-perishable food, clothing especially for children, diapers, blankets, pillows, hygiene items, cleaning supplies, buckets, mops, brooms, bags of charcoal.

Water has already been donated for this load.

If you have items to donate, please call Tommy Prudhomme at (512) 826-6064 or Priscilla King at 512 818-1137.

