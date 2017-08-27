Baylor Scott & White to increase capacity for blood donations

The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.More >>
The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.More >>
Former Vice President Joe Biden has leveled harsh words at President Donald Trump for placing blame on "both sides" for the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
Former Vice President Joe Biden has leveled harsh words at President Donald Trump for placing blame on "both sides" for the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
Trump administration prepares to lift limits on providing surplus military equipment to local police.More >>
Trump administration prepares to lift limits on providing surplus military equipment to local police.More >>
U.S. Navy says divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore.More >>
U.S. Navy says divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore.More >>