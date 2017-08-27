Baylor Scott & White to increase capacity for blood donations

The Scott & White Blood Center in Temple will be increasing capacity to receive blood donations on Monday by adding one of its mobile donation centers in front of Scott & White Medical Center.

The center will open at 8 a.m. and walk-ins are welcome. However, in order to speed up the process, Scott & White encourages you to make an appointment by calling 254-724-2430.

Donations will help address any urgent care needs related to impacts from Hurricane Harvey.

